911 call from deadly shooting involving former Madison County deputy released

The 911 call to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department is shedding more light on murder which police say involves a former Madison County Sheriff's deputy.

Winford "Trey" Terrell Adams, III, 32, was booked into the Athens-Clarke County jail early Monday morning.

Police said the deadly shooting happened in the 6000 block of Old Jefferson Road around 6:45 p.m. Sunday. Benjamin Lloyd Cloer, 26, was found shot multiple times a short distance from his home. He was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

Adams was off-duty and in plainclothes at the time of the incident. The Madison County Sheriff's Office fired him shortly after his arrest.

Few details have been released since, but the 911 calls seem to point to a crime of passion. Adams told the dispatcher he caught his wife cheating on him with the University of Georgia graduate student.

“I didn’t shoot her. I shot the guy. (inaudible, cries) I couldn't stop myself,” Adams could be heard saying on the 911 call recording.

“I caught her cheating (inaudible),” Adams replied to a dispatcher when asked what happened.

Athens-Clarke County Police say an off-duty Madison Co. Deputy Sheriff was arrested after shooting at home in 6000 block of Old Jefferson Rd.

In the call, Adams goes on to explain to the dispatcher his wife was in the driveway, but Closer ran off.

“You still haven't seen him yet? If you are there, I am sorry. (cries)”

The dispatcher then asks Adams about the gun, “It is in my hand.”

When the dispatch asks if he could put it down, Adams replies, “No, I am going to kill myself. I can’t go to jail for the rest of my life. I am the deputy sheriff of Madison County.”

Towards the end of the car, Adams can be heard talking to his wife, “I am turning myself in. No matter what, I always loved you, even if you didn’t love me. (inaudible) I see blood on the steps.”

Adams was taken into custody at the scene and remains behind bars without bond.