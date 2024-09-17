Former Lithonia High educator indicted for sexual contact with student

article

In brief: Marcus Skeen indicted for sexual contact with a student as a Lithonia High educator. Skeen arrested in March 2022, worked for two years at the school. DeKalb County grand jury filed the indictment; arraignment date pending. Incident reported by the student's mother; officials say contact didn't happen on campus. Skeen released on bond, ordered to avoid contact with the victim and her mother.



A former Lithonia High School educator has been indicted on two counts of improper sexual contact by an employee or agent in the first-degree.

Marcus Lyndell Skeen II, 38, was a special education paraprofessional, who had worked for the district for two years, when he was initially arrested in March 2022 following accusations he had sexual contact with a student. A judge granted a signature bond and ordered him not to have any further contact with his alleged victim or her mother.

On Tuesday, a DeKalb County grand jury returned an indictment on the two counts in DeKalb County Superior Court.

According to the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office, the student’s mother had reported the incident to school officials. School officials, at the time, told FOX 5 the encounters did not happen on campus.

No word on when Skeen will be arraigned.