DeKalb County special education paraprofessional accused of sexual contact with student

A special education paraprofessional working for the DeKalb County School District is facing multiple charges after he was accused of sexual contact with a student.

In court Wednesday, Markus Skeen was granted a signature bond and ordered not to have any further contact with his alleged victim or her mother.

Officials say the 35-year-old Lithonia High School special education teacher was arrested on Monday by DeKalb County police and charged him with multiple counts of sexual contact by an employee/agent.

In a letter to parents at the high school, the DeKalb County School District said they were made aware of the allegations and have put Skeen on paid leave until the investigation is over.

"District personnel continues to fully cooperate with law enforcement in the ongoing, collaborative investigation by the DCSD Department of Public Safety and the DeKalb County Police Department," Lithonia High School principal Darrick McCray wrote.

Skeen had worked at the school for the last two years.

Police say the incidents did not happen on school campus.

