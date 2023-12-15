Former Haralson County Sheriff's Office employee accused of embezzling

Former Haralson County Sheriff’s Office employee Jada Lee Pike was booked into the Haralson County Detention Center on Dec. 15, facing charges of Violation of Oath of Office and Theft by Taking.

Pike's arrest comes after the Haralson County Grand Jury indicted her last week, allowing her to turn herself in on the specified charges. The allegations against Pike stem from an investigation initiated in 2021, following Sheriff Stacy Williams taking office and ordering a comprehensive audit of all Sheriff’s Office accounts.

Special Investigators were assigned to delve into the discrepancies uncovered during the audit, particularly in the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office inmate account. Over the past two years, these investigators painstakingly worked on the case, bringing it to a point where it could be handed over to the District Attorney’s Office.

The investigation revealed that Pike allegedly embezzled a significant sum from the inmate account over a two-year period preceding Sheriff Williams' tenure.

In response to the situation, Sheriff Stacy Williams commented, "Since I have taken office, we have fired multiple employees, and several of them have faced criminal prosecution. This past year, we sent two former jailers to prison for their criminal acts. I have said from the beginning that we must hold ourselves accountable first, and we have worked hard to do just that. Even though these funds were stolen before I took office, we still must maintain that accountability."