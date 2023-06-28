Former Haralson County detention officers sentenced to prison for smuggling contraband

article

Two former detention officers at Haralson County Detention Center have been sentenced for providing tobacco products to inmates.

According to the Harlason County Sheriff's Office, Sheriff Stacy Williams began investigating the smuggling of contraband into the detention center shortly after taking office in 2021.

During the investigation, it was found that two detention officers, several outside contacts and two inmates were in on the smuggling scheme. Warrants were secured against 11 individuals including the detention officers, one of which had quit before being charged and the other who was fired and charge

On June 14, Sonja Jean Goodin pleaded guilty to one count of Violation of Oath of Office and one count of Procuring Tobacco Products for Inmates. She was sentenced to five years to serve the first year in prison and the remaining four years on probation.

On June 26, 2023, Brandy Joelle Guthrie pleaded guilty to one count of Violation of Oath of Office and one count of Procuring Tobacco for Inmates. She was sentenced to serve the first year in prison and the remaining four years on probation.