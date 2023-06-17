Versace glasses, summer sausages and whiskey seized during contraband drops at DeKalb Jail

article

In a series of incidents at the DeKalb County Jail, law enforcement authorities recently thwarted multiple attempts to smuggle contraband into the facility. Arrests were made following the discovery of illegal items ranging from eyeglasses to marijuana.

The first incident occurred on June 11 when an inmate at the DeKalb County Jail awaited the arrival of contraband, including Versace eyeglasses, through a drop delivery. However, the operation was foiled when the string used to hoist the bag snapped mid-air, preventing the spectacles and other illicit items from reaching the intended recipient. Deputies from the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office obtained warrants leading to the apprehension of three individuals involved in the contraband attempt.

Among those arrested were Tremaine Ward, a 22-year-old resident of Atlanta, who faces charges of Conspiracy to Commit a Misdemeanor and Crossing State/County Guard Lines with Weapons, Intoxicants, Drugs without Consent, both of which are felonies. Additionally, Quintavious Chase, a 28-year-old Atlanta resident, was charged with Conspiracy to Commit a Misdemeanor and Criminal Trespass, both misdemeanors. Lastly, 18-year-old Miracle Smith, also from Atlanta, was charged with Conspiracy to Commit a Misdemeanor. All three suspects were safely transported to the DeKalb County Jail.

Following this incident, two subsequent contraband drops were averted.

On June 15, deputies from the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office arrested three individuals after an alleged delivery person was left behind as his accomplices fled the scene in a vehicle.

Blake Street, a 36-year-old Decatur resident, was apprehended near the jail as he attempted to run away. Additionally, Jazmyne Renee Howard, a 32-year-old resident of Snellville, and 29-year-old Snellville resident Broje Alexander Simmons were identified, located, and arrested nearby. Charges for the three individuals included Crossing State/County Guard Lines with Weapons, Intoxicants, Drugs without Consent for Blake, and Trespass – Unlawful Purpose for both Howard and Simmons. Once again, all suspects were transported without incident to the DeKalb County Jail.

In the latest incident, which occurred Friday, law enforcement apprehended 60-year-old Hertis Johnson of Riverdale outside the front entrance of the DeKalb County Jail. Mr. Johnson was found in possession of various contraband items, including marijuana and two Bridgeport summer sausages. He now faces charges of Crossing State/County Guard Lines with Weapons, Intoxicants, Drugs without Consent and Possession of Marijuana, both of which are felonies.

The seized items Johnson's possession were extensive, ranging from tobacco, cigarettes, and toiletries to cell phones, lighters, and bottles of Jack Daniels. The haul also included items typically associated with smuggling operations, such as SIM card removers, security bit sets, and rolling papers. In addition, packets of marijuana and a package of red beans and rice were discovered. Johnson was taken into custody without resistance and subsequently transported to the DeKalb County Jail.