Prison worker, civilians caught with contraband at two Georgia facilities last week

Multiple arrests over attempted smuggling at two Georgia Department of Corrections facilities have been made within the last week. Authorities said they arrested both a prison officer and civilians for the believed crimes.

The first incident happened April 5.

On Wednesday, deputies with the Washington County Sheriff's Office stopped a car traveling near the Washington State Prison and searched it. Deputies say they found large bundles of contraband wrapped in duct tape. The two suspect in the car were identified as Eric Turner and Dexter Williams. The two told officials that a third person was waiting in the wood line with more contraband.

Turner, Williams and the third individual identified as Ququeice Spivey were all arrested and taken to the Washington County Jail.

Contraband found at Washington State Prison on April 5, 2023.

Just three days later, an officer from Telfair State Prison was caught trying to enter the facility with an unusual substance.

Officer Chantell Sheffield was identified as the prison worker. Authorities said she was caught with sheets of paper covering a dried substance inside a folder in her work bag. Both her car and person were searched, and she was arrested and sent to the Telfair County Jail.

The Georgia Department of Corrections said it is continuing efforts to rid facilities of contraband and criminal activity, and these are just two examples of that mission at work.