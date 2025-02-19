Former Georgia senator Kelly Loeffler confirmed to lead SBA

article

The Brief Kelly Loeffler confirmed as head of the Small Business Administration. Loeffler's political history includes a brief Senate term and strong ties to Trump. Her appointment adds another wealthy member to Trump's administration.



In a significant political move, the U.S. Senate has confirmed Kelly Loeffler, a prominent Georgia businesswoman and former senator, to lead the Small Business Administration (SBA), according to Associated Press. This appointment marks the return of a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump to a key federal position, underscoring the ongoing influence of Trump's allies in Washington.

What we know:

Kelly Loeffler has been confirmed by the Senate with a 52-46 vote to head the SBA, an agency dedicated to supporting small businesses through counseling, capital, and contracting expertise. The SBA, established in 1953, plays a crucial role in providing Economic Injury Disaster Loans to help businesses manage financial challenges during disasters. Loeffler's appointment brings her back to Washington, where she previously served a brief term in the Senate.

The backstory:

Loeffler was appointed to the Senate by Georgia Governor Brian Kemp to fill the vacancy left by Johnny Isakson. Initially seen as a moderate Republican, she shifted her stance to align closely with Trump during her 2020 reelection campaign, famously describing herself as "more conservative than Attila the Hun." Despite her efforts, she lost her seat to Raphael Warnock in the January 2021 runoff elections, a pivotal moment that contributed to the Democrats gaining control of the Senate.

What they're saying:

Loeffler's confirmation is seen as a strategic move to bolster Trump's influence in Washington. Her strong ties to Trump are evident in her past roles, including co-chairing his second inaugural committee and becoming a top donor and fundraiser for his 2024 campaign. Her appointment also highlights the presence of significant wealth within Trump's administration, as Loeffler was the wealthiest member of the Senate during her tenure.

The other side:

Loeffler's political journey has not been without controversy. Her alignment with Trump and her calls for the resignation of Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger after certifying Biden's victory in Georgia have drawn criticism. The fallout from the 2020 election, including the January 6 Capitol riots, remains a contentious issue, with Loeffler's role in casting doubts on Georgia's election system being a point of debate.

What's next:

As the new head of the SBA, Loeffler will be tasked with steering the agency through the challenges facing small businesses, particularly in the wake of economic disruptions. Her leadership will be closely watched, given her political background and the expectations of her role in supporting Trump's broader agenda. The impact of her appointment on small businesses and the political landscape will unfold in the coming months.