'Women for Trump' event in Kennesaw plays up Trump economy to appeal to women voters

Former President Donald Trump's campaign continued its push to win Georgia voters by hosting a "Women for Trump" town hall with Rep. Erin Houchin and other prominent republican women in Kennesaw on Sunday.

Rather than appeal to women's concerns for reproductive freedoms, as Trump's opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, has, the campaign highlighted how a Trump economy would help elevate and enrich more women, especially women entrepreneurs.

The event featured an all-women panel of current and former republican lawmakers who highlighted how they say a Trump presidency would be better for women.

"So I think it's up to people like us to share that message, to say that, you know, Donald Trump does support women," Houchin said during the event at Marietta Country Club - Kennesaw. "The number one thing we can do for women in America is help them be economically independent, and that’s what we saw under Donald Trump and that’s what we’ll see again,"

Barbara Clark is a widow and on a fixed income. She was one of the women who showed up to support the campaign, and says high prices and the economy are the main reasons she is supporting Trump.

"Majorly, absolutely majorly. And it means I can actually save less," Clark said. "Sometimes I have to take money out of savings instead of putting money in savings."

While the campaign has focused on what a Trump economy can do, the former president is weaker on a key issue among women voters: reproductive rights. The panel acknowledged that there is a gap in support among women voters over that issue, but when asked about this, those in attendance claimed democrats were too extreme on abortion and deflected back to the economy.

"I would say the number one issue right now is the economy. Families are not able to make ends meet," said former U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who was part of the panel. "And we need to be very clear with the American people that Democrats are extreme on abortion."

Houchin also reiterated that Trump is supportive of in vitro fertilization, which some state abortion bans have called into question.

The former president has recently softened his stance on abortion as the general election gets closer, but the women attending the event on Sunday praised Trump's pro-life policies and his role in helping to overturn Roe vs. Wade.