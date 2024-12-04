Kelly Loeffler nominated by Trump to lead Small Business Administration

article

The Brief President-elect Donald Trump nominates former Senator Kelly Loeffler as the head of the Small Business Administration. Loeffler’s nomination is praised for her experience in reducing bureaucracy and fostering small business growth. Having served as a U.S. Senator from Georgia, Loeffler has a mixed political and business background with experience in finance and technology.



President-elect Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that he will nominate former U.S. Senator Kelly Loeffler to serve as the head of the Small Business Administration (SBA) in his upcoming administration. In a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump praised Loeffler’s extensive experience in business and government. He emphasized her skills in streamlining operations and fostering growth for small businesses, which he described as 'the backbone of our great economy.'

"Kelly will bring her experience in business and Washington to reduce red tape, and unleash opportunity for our Small Businesses to grow, innovate, and thrive," Trump wrote. "She will focus on ensuring that SBA is accountable to Taxpayers by cracking down on waste, fraud, and regulatory overreach."

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp appointed Loeffler to the U.S. Senate in December 2019 after Sen. Johnny Isakson resigned due to health issues. She served until January 2021 but was defeated in a special election by Democrat Raphael Warnock in a January 2021 runoff. Trump commended her work on legislation aimed at protecting women in sports.

Prior to her political career, Loeffler spent 25 years in financial services and technology. As Executive Vice President, she contributed to the growth of a company that expanded from 100 employees to over 10,000 and achieved Fortune 500 status.

"Kelly was a tremendous fighter in the U.S. Senate," Trump said. "Along with her amazing husband, Jeff, she helped build a Fortune 500 company and played a crucial role in securing my Big Election Win in Georgia."

Upon confirmation, Loeffler would oversee the agency tasked with aiding, counseling, assisting, and protecting the interests of small business concerns and helping families and businesses recover from national and other declared disasters.

A native of Illinois, Loeffler moved to Georgia in the early 2000s and quickly rose to prominence in the state's business and political scenes. She and her husband, Jeffrey Sprecher, co-own the Atlanta Dream, a WNBA team, and have been active Republican donors.

Loeffler is currently a co-chair of Trump's inaugural committee.