Former Gainesville gas station gets a delicious makeover

The Good Day Atlanta team is always ready to "fuel up" with some good food. So when we heard about a restaurant located inside an old Gainesville gas station, we knew we needed to stop in for a bite to eat!

This morning, we spent a little time with our friend Billy Streck (owner local favorites of Hampton + Hudson, Nina & Rafi, and more) at his latest venture, Standard Service. It’s Streck’s first restaurant in Gainesville, and yes, it really is set up in a building that used to be a gas station. Now, we know what you’re thinking: most gas stations are pretty small, right? Well, there’s plenty of space around Standard Service, with a large patio and garage doors which connect the indoor and outdoor dining spots — not to mention an entire downstairs area which serves as the taproom, offering self-serve taps for beer and wine drinkers.

But let’s get back to that food, shall we? Standard Service is open daily for lunch and dinner, and the menu features entrées including fish & chips and a seared citrus salmon, burgers including the Sublime Smash (using an actual Sublime Doughnut as the bun!), and sides like the popular pimento mac & cheese. The taproom downstairs boasts a full bar along with 40 beers and 10 wines on tap.

Standard Service is located at 400 Jesse Jewell Parkway in Gainesville and is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. To check out the menu, click here. And click the video player in this article for a look at our morning getting some grub at this new Hall County hotspot!





