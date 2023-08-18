Former first lady Rosalynn Carter turns 96, celebrations planned in Plains

Today is former first lady Rosalynn Carter's 96th birthday.

Rosalynn and former President Jimmy Carter will likely celebrate the birthday with family at their home in Plains. Celebration plans include eating cupcakes and peanut butter ice cream.

Image 1 of 12 ▼ Close-up of US First Lady Rosalynn Carter during an unspecified event, Pine Bluff, Arkansas, July 23, 1979. (Photo by Diana Walker/Getty Images)

She may also release butterflies in the Carters' garden, according to The Carter Center. There will also be several butterfly releases around Plains in her honor, including at the small public garden next to the home where she was born.

Additionally, there will be a screening of the new film, "Unconditional," which focuses on challenges faced by caregivers, at 6:30 p.m. at Plains High School. The screening, which is sponsored by the Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregiving, is open to the public.

And, admission will only be 96 cents in honor of Rosalynn at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta on Friday.

Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter been together for 77 years. Earlier this year, Rosalynn was diagnosed with dementia.

Mr. Carter, who is 98, has been in hospice care since February.

Rosalynn has been an advocate for numerous causes, including mental health. She has also written numerous books. She and her husband received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1999.

Most recently, the couple was honored by the Atlanta Habitat for Humanity. The group broke ground for several new affordable homes.



