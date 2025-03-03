Former Cobb Sheriff's chief of staff found guilty of making false statements

The Brief Former Cobb Sheriff’s Chief of Staff Braxton Tyree Cotton was convicted of making false statements in a hit-and-run case. Investigators found Cotton lied about the crash, which involved a woman he knew personally. He was sentenced to five years, with six months in confinement and the rest on probation.



A Cobb County jury has found Braxton Tyree Cotton, 44, of Mableton, guilty of making false statements and concealing a material fact in connection with a hit-and-run crash he reported in 2023.

At the time of his arrest, Cotton was a major and chief of staff for the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

The case stemmed from an investigation by the Cobb County Police Department, which began when Cotton reported that an unidentified driver rear-ended his Chevrolet Corvette on March 4, 2023. Investigators later determined that the crash actually occurred in the early hours of March 5 and that the other driver was a woman with whom Cotton had a personal relationship.

Surveillance footage and Flock cameras contradicted Cotton’s initial statements, leading to his arrest on April 28, 2024.

During the trial, prosecutors presented 79 exhibits and four witnesses, including police officers and an insurance investigator. The woman involved in the crash also testified, admitting she rear-ended Cotton’s vehicle and left the scene.

The jury deliberated for nearly four hours on Feb. 28, ultimately convicting Cotton on two counts of making false statements and one count of concealing a material fact. However, he was acquitted of charges including criminal attempt to commit insurance fraud and violation of oath by a public officer.

Superior Court Judge Angela Z. Brown sentenced Cotton as a first offender, ordering him to serve a five-year sentence, with six months in confinement and the remainder on probation.

The backstory:

Cotton has held several senior positions for the State of Georgia, including director of reentry services for the Georgia Board of Pardons & Paroles and executive director of the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council. He previously served as a state trooper and police officer for multiple agencies.

The case was investigated by the Cobb County Police Department and prosecuted by the Cherokee County District Attorney’s Office, which took over the case to ensure fairness and impartiality.