Former Atlanta police officer arrested on child enticement charges

article

A former Atlanta police officer is facing charges of enticing a child for indecent purposes.

Benjamin Travis Hopson, 34, was booked on Sunday into the Richmond County jail for an incident on Aug. 12.

Details surrounding the arrest were not immediately available.

A spokesperson for the Atlanta Police Department says Hopson had been "relieved from duty and placed in a non-enforcement, administrative assignment on May 18, 2023," but the reasons were not specified.

He was also on extended, unpaid leave, according to APD.

He was terminated from the department on Aug. 23, 2024.

Hopson can be seen in several posts on the department’s social media pages.