Forest Park police searching for person of interest in murder investigation

Police are searching for a person of interest connected to a murder that took place in a Forest Park apartment parking lot in May.

Police are searching for 22-year-old Samuel Dixon, wanted for the murder of Delmario Benton on May 27.

Forest Park police said officers found Benton in a parking lot on 5530 Old Dixie Road. He was lying next to his car suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

First responders rushed Benton to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

GET MORE CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY HEADLINES

Police said Dixon is between 5-foot-9 and 5-foot-11, weighing 160 to 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Samuel Dixon, please call the Forest Park Police Department at 404-366-4141 or the Criminal Investigations Division at 404-608-2366.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.