Floyd County Sheriff’s Office to start helping with prescription deliveries

The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office is now helping pharmacies within the county with prescription deliveries to residents of the county.

This new program was put in place in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

“If that pharmacy’s delivery service is tied up or overwhelmed. Id their employees are out or sick, whatever the case may be. That pharmacy will then contact the agency,” said Corporal Anthony Cromer with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office.

The department said they’ll make sure they keep a safe distance during the deliveries.

“We will take their medication to their door and no public interaction. We will leave it on their doorstep. We’ll step back to our vehicle and call them and let them know their medication is there and ready,” Cromer said.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.

Advertisement

App users click here for live updates

The department said it was important for them to be able to help out during this unpredictable time. They will accept requests from any pharmacy within the county.

“We’re just trying to do whatever we can do to help our citizens stay as healthy as they can,” Cromer said.

Pharmacist Keith Winslette said he’s never seen a partnership like this before in his 40 years in the business.

Georgia Coronavirus Hotline available between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.: 844-442-2681

He’s the owner of Winslette Pharmacy in Rome. He said this will allow more people in the county to have their medication delivered.

“Five or six pharmacies in Rome still deliver. Most of us do it within a 5- to 8-mile radius. But some patients who will be outside of that radius but still in the county- the sheriff's office will step in,” Winslette said.

Know how the COVID-19 outbreak is impacting Georiga

Best prevention measures:

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least twenty seconds.

If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

RESOURCES:

RELATED: CoronavirusNOW.com, FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates.