Flowery Branch woman accused of stealing from Christian non-profit for special needs adults

A Flowery Branch woman has been accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a non-profit Christian organization that serves adults with special needs. Gainesville police said the woman used to be an employee there.

Rebecca Vinson, 53, was arrested Friday after a search warrant was executed at her home.

Vinson, a former employee of Randy and Friends, was accused of stealing over $12,000 for her own personal use.

Police believe the thefts began years ago with Vinson allegedly stealing money via transaction cards and payroll to pay for personal items online. They opened an investigation in late 2023.

Vinson was charged with theft by taking. Police said more charges are possible.