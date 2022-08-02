Flags ordered at half-staff Thursday to honor beloved Fairburn police officer

article

Flags over the Georgia Capitol will be lowered on Thursday to honor a beloved Fairburn police sergeant, who was killed in a car crash last week.

Sgt. Jean-Harold Astree, 54, will be honored on the day of his Celebration of Life and a week after being killed in a car accident in Douglas County.

The Air Force veteran served with the Fairburn Police Department since April 2018 and had previously worked with the city in 2011. He also previously worked for the Atlanta Police Department for three years starting in 2005.

The Fairburn Police Department set up Sgt. Astree’s patrol vehicle as a makeshift memorial in front of police headquarters until Thursday.

Sgt. Jean-Harold Astree (Fairburn Police Department)

Services will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. the LifeGate Church located at 501 Permian Way in Villa Rica. Arraignments are being handled by the Collins Funeral Home.

Gov. Brian Kemp has ordered flags at the Gold Dome and in Fulton County to be lowered to half-staff to honor Sgt. Astree.

A meal train is also being organized for the family.

Astree leaves behind a wife and two children.