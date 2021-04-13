Fixes needed to Atlanta fire equipment

An Atlanta councilman says delays in fixing critical fire equipment decrease the margin of safety for firefighters to do their jobs.

Four ladder trucks as well as some engines are in the shop waiting on parts, repairs, or both. And one of those heavy trucks, used for rescues from the upper floors of dwellings, is supposed to serve Dustin Hillis’ northwest district.

In addition, for residents who live in the West End, Grant Park, or in Midtown near Atlantic Station, all those ladder trucks are also out of service and have been that way for several days. Some even longer.

"I don’t blame the chief (Rod Smith)," Hillis said. "I am being told the problem is with the maintenance garage."

Atlanta fire will send trucks from other stations to an incident. But what Hillis is concerned about are the seconds that could pass because the closest equipment was out of service.

One common problem appears to be a delay in getting parts. Sources tell FOX 5 those parts come from an outside vendor.

Advertisement

Chief Smith, who recently ascended to the top post, said an analysis is being done of all the reserve equipment to see which pieces can be brought back online while mechanics wait on parts to arrive.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.