First lady Dr. Jill Biden visits Fort Benning for 'Joining Forces' initiative

First lady Dr. Jill Biden is in Fort Benning, Georgia as she continues her campaign to support military families. The first lady will spend two days at Fort Benning. She had the chance to meet several families on Thursday evening.

Biden, who was second lady at the time, and then-first lady Michelle Obama launched the "Joining Forces" initiative in 2011 to aid members of the military, veterans, and their families with employment support, educational resources, and programs for health and wellness.

"Your families are a top priority for this administration," the first lady told more than 100 people at the National Infantry Museum. "The Bidens are a military family. My father was a navy signalman in WWII and our son Beau served for a year in Iraq."

The two-day visit is part of her joining forces initiative to support military families, which includes families of service members and veterans, caregivers and survivors.

"As our wars end people may forget that your service and sacrifice continues," she said. "We are working with employers to create jobs and economic opportunities for spouses and we are working to make sure your children has quality access to child care."

The first lady got the chance to spend one-on-one time, shaking hands, and having conversations with those who protect and serve our country, and those who love them best.

"There are so many single moms, dual military that are facing these types of child care issues," said Sgt. Shavonna Dally.

Dally is one of the few female drill sergeants and took the oath to serve her country 17 years ago.

"We don’t have that luxury or the options of shopping around for childcare just due to the nature of our jobs. There aren’t many child care centers that will open their doors at 8 in the morning and keep your child there until 2300 hours," Sgt. Dally said.

The first lady will spend Friday on base before flying back to Washington D.C.

Biden previously flew into Fort Benning in April 2021 with her husband, President Joe Biden, on a trip marking his first 100 days in office.

She was in Georgia more recently in July to visit a children’s summer program in Athens.\

The Associated Press contributed to this report