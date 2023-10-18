First fully AI-automated healthy foods market opens in Chamblee

article

Don't want to stand in line at a grocery store to use self-checkout or wait for a cashier? Green Picks Market, a fully AI-automated healthy foods market, has opened its first-ever location in metro Atlanta in Chamblee.

It works like this.

Customers download the Green Picks app and complete a quick sign-up.

When they are ready to begin shopping, they scan unique QR code to begin. Customers then scan the QR codes for the items they select and receipts are provided swiftly through the app and email.

The technology autonomously tracks each product's placement, movement, and location.

There will be employees in the store if a customer needs assistance, but they cannot ring up purchases and no money is kept at the store.

Green Picks says it is committed to supplying healthy, low-sodium, allergen-free, low-sugar, and GMO-free products. Their diverse range includes organic produce, vegan options, deli meats, frozen goods, a bakery section, automated coffee machines, and a selection of ready-to-eat meals.

The store is located at the base of Attiva Peachtree at 5255 Peachtree Blvd., Suite 104. It is open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.