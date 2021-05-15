Firefighters climb steps at Truist Park for American Lung Association

article

More than a hundred people packed Truist Park on Saturday but not for a baseball game.

The American Lung Association in Georgia held its first outdoor Fight For Air Climb.

Normally, the event is held in stairwells but organizers chose to take it outside to allow for social distancing efforts.

Participants climbed about 1,600 steps throughout Truist Park.

Many of the people who took the challenge are firefighters.

"So, the firefighters are amazing. They are coming out in droves today. There is over a hundred of them. They are full decked out in gear. Everything from their helmets, pants, gloves, and they are also taking this challenge at over 1,6000 steps here at Truist Park all for lung disease and lung cancer and awareness," said Rochelle Smalls, Executive Director of American Lung Association in Georgia.

Money raised from the event will go to research and education in the fight to lend lung cancer and lung disease.

