Firefighters respond to fire at lumberyard in Athens, traffic delays in area

Firefighters responded to a fire at Hogan's Lumber on Tallassee Road near Westchester Road in Athens on Friday morning.

The Athens-Clarke County Fire and Emergency Services say there may be delays in the area because of the fire.

At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown.

