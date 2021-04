Atlanta Fire Rescue said Saturday night first responders battled flames at a night club on Cheshire Bridge Road.

Officials said Club Onyx caught fire and firefighters regained control of the flames by 10:21 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

