Firefighters honor 9/11 first responders by climbing Stone Mountain in full gear

On Sept. 11, 2001, brave firefighters and paramedics put themselves in harm's way, scaling the stairs of the burning World Trade Center towers to help rescue people inside following the attacks in New York City.

Many of those heroes never made it out alive.

Tributes to their sacrifices are already underway across the nation and in Georgia on the eve of the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks in the U.S.

On Friday morning, a group of about 100 Georgia first responders honored the 343 firefighters and paramedics who lost their lives in the Sept. 11 terror attacks with a one-mile climb up Stone Mountain, about the equivalent of 160 flights of stairs. Crew members from across Georgia climbed Stone Mountain dressed in their full gear.

For the first responders participating, the climb was about more than endurance.

"It's incredibly brave, what they did that day," one City of Morrow firefighter said in between breaths. "It's also what anyone walking up this mountain today would do, given that same opportunity."

The one-mile climb has become a tradition that Georgia first responders participate in annually.

