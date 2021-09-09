9/11 attacks changed an Atlanta police officer's life

An Atlanta police officer, who was a paramedic on 9/11 in New York City, recalled what it was like being a first responder on that tragic day.

Atlanta police officer Jay Pagan recalled the moments he said he almost lost the will to live while trapped by debris under a fire truck for nearly an hour. He said he started struggling to breathe and began losing hope.

He thought he would never meet his unborn daughter.

"I thought I would never have a chance to meet her and see her grow," Pagan said.

Pagan said New York firefighters saved his life after they heard his cries for help.

Pagan's daughter is now 19 years old.

Pagan currently works in APD's K-9 Unit.

