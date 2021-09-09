Expand / Collapse search

9/11 attacks changed an Atlanta police officer's life

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
September 11
FOX 5 Atlanta

Atlanta police officer recalls working as a paramedic in New York on 9/11

Atlanta Police Department officer Jay Pagan was emotional describing his experience the day of the September 11 terror attacks. He had a brush with death while trapped under a fire truck.

ATLANTA - An Atlanta police officer, who was a paramedic on 9/11 in New York City, recalled what it was like being a first responder on that tragic day.

Atlanta police officer Jay Pagan recalled the moments he said he almost lost the will to live while trapped by debris under a fire truck for nearly an hour. He said he started struggling to breathe and began losing hope.

He thought he would never meet his unborn daughter.

"I thought I would never have a chance to meet her and see her grow," Pagan said. 

APD officer Jay Pagan

Atlanta police officer Jay Pagan said he almost lost the will to live while trapped by debris under a fire truck for nearly an hour on 9/11 in New York City. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Expand

Pagan said New York firefighters saved his life after they heard his cries for help. 

Pagan's daughter is now 19 years old. 

Pagan currently works in APD's K-9 Unit. 

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.