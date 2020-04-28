Firefighters evacuate family trapped by tree

A Northwest Atlanta family is counting its blessing after being rescued from their home by firefighters.

Just after midnight early Tuesday a huge branch, the size of a tree, fell on the Baker Road home, trapping four people inside. Antonio Mapp, his mom, uncle, and his 95-year-old grandmother were all sleeping at the time. He tells us it sounded like a car crashing into a pole. Mapp went to investigate and saw the tree was blocking both the front and rear entrances.

Famliy got out unharmed

He called 9-1-1. Both Police and Fire responded. Firefighters ended up having to clear away some of the branches from the back allowing the family to escape.

Mapp says everyone was especially concerned about his grandmother, who was having trouble breathing. Luckily, she along with the rest of the family weren't harmed. They ended up spending the night at a relative's home.

