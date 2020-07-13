Firefighter injured in blaze says she knew her fellow firefighters would rescue her

Firefighters are trained to rescue people from burning buildings, and they do it without hesitation. It's much more personal when it's one of their own.

Dekalb County firefighter Viv Evans was battling a blaze in Stone Mountain when she got injured. Evans says even while flames were swirling around her, she knew without a doubt her fellow firefighters would get her out.

"We pulled up and you could see it, flames through the roof," said Evans.

Evans and other firefighters rushed into the burning townhomes in Stone Mountain.

"We knew we could make a good push and get the fire put out," said firefighter Chase Rawlins.

Evans was only inside a couple of minutes when she went down.

"When I turned, my leg went snap and I fell backward on top of my pack," said Evans.

Rawlins could hear her screams over the roar of the flames.

"The scream that came from her, I knew she was in a lot of pain and I knew I had to get her out of there," said Rawlins.

Video from a helmet cam shows Rawlins picking up Evans and dragging her out of the burning building.

"I said I can't move, that's when he grabbed me and pulled me out," said Evans.

Once Evans was in the hands of medics, Rawlins went back to work.

"We never missed a lick in the whole fire because our focus is still life-saving and protecting property but our brothers and sisters are also who's important to us as firemen because we have a brotherhood here, we take care of our own," said Rawlins.

Evans tore her ACL and other ligaments in her knee. She says the pain was excruciating. She couldn't stand. She's not sure how she would have been able to get out without the help of her fellow firefighters.

"The brotherhood and sisterhood is to make sure you go home to your family and he made sure I went home, and I love him for that," said an emotional Evans.

She did make it home to her family that night. Firefighter Evans is a mom of three children.