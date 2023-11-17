Crews battling fire after train derailment in NW Atlanta

Crews are battling a raging fire after a partial train derailment in northwest Atlanta.

The blaze started near the intersection of Old Chattahoochee Avenue and Bowen Street.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene and found flames shooting up from the wreckage of the overturned locomotive and multiple train cars.

The train was reportedly carrying thousands of gallons of diesel fuel.

Officials have not said what led up to the dangerous derailment or if anyone was injured in the crash.

FOX 5 has a crew heading to the scene to gather more information.