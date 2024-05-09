Man sentenced to 20+ years for killing Stone Mountain woman in 2022

article

A Stone Mountain man was sentenced this week to more than 20 years behind bars for killing a woman on May 25, 2022.

Drew Brooks, 40, was found guilty of Voluntary Manslaughter, Felony Murder, two counts of Aggravated Assault, and two counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony in connection with the shooting death of 33-year-old Ashley Watkins.

Police say they responded to a person shot call in the 4000 block of Autum Circle. When they arrived, they found Watkins lying in the street. She had been shot in the stomach. She died of her injuries at the Atlanta Medical Center.

Watkins was renting from Brooks. In the months leading up to the shooting, the relationship between the two had become strained and Watkins tried to evict Brooks from the home. She also made multiple unsuccessful requests for Temporary Protective Order from Brooks.

On the day of the shooting, Brooks and Watkins were in an argument that escalated. Brooks shot Watkins and also pointed his gun at another woman who lived in the home with Watkins.

Brooks tried to claim that the shooting was in self-defense. However, video of the incident showed otherwise.

The case, assigned to the Homicide and Gangs Unit, was prosecuted by Senior Assistant District Attorney Tauri Thomas with assistance from Senior Assistant District Attorney Michael Costello, District Attorney Investigator Christopher Hollowood, District Attorney Supervising Investigator Jacques Spencer and Supervising Victim Advocate Ikwo Nyong. DeKalb County Police Department Det. Crowe led the initial investigation.