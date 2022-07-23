Fire department raises more than $20k for 2-year-old son of NW Georgia captain

article

Polk County Fire Rescue is raising money to help the son of one of the department's captains.

Capt. Josh Ingram's 2-year-old son, Briggs, went underwater about six days ago at Lake Martin in Alabama. Ingram performed CPR for over 30 minutes until first responders flew the child to University of Alabama at Birmingham Children’s Hospital. Brings has been in the pediatric intensive care unit since the accident, officials said.

On Saturday, the fire department said it is hosting a "Fill the Boot for Briggs" fundraiser and raffle at a Walmart on Cedartown Highway in Rockmart. Precedes will help to raise money for medical expenses.

The fundraiser begins at 10 a.m. and continues until 4 p.m. It picks back up Sunday at 11:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The fire department also established at GoFundMe campaign for the family. By Saturday morning, the campaign had already passed its goal of $20,000.