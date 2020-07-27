Final day of mediation for Atlanta mayor, Georgia governor

Monday, July 27, is the final day of mediation for Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and Governor Brian Kemp who are set to meet in court on Tuesday.

Atlanta is among at least 15 local jurisdictions statewide that have ordered people to wear masks in many public places to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. In a lawsuit against Mayor Bottoms and the members of the City Council, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp argues that local leaders do not have the authority to impose measures that are more or less restrictive than those in his executive orders.

A Fulton County superior judge ordered both parties to enter mediation before Tuesday's hearing.

Last week, Bottoms hinted she and Kemp had a good conversation and could soon find common ground on COVID-19 restrictions.

In a statement released last Thursday morning to FOX 5, Gov. Kemp's office said the conversation with Mayor Bottoms was "productive."

Both Bottoms and Kemp agree they want people to be safe and want to stop the spread of COVID-19.