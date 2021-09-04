Fight leads to Macon man's arrest for drug possession

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office said a search for a man who broke into another man's apartment during an argument turned into an arrest for drug trafficking.

Bibb County Sheriff’s Patrol deputies arrest the suspect at the Dannenburg Lofts at 476 Third Street.

At around 1:35 p.m. on Friday, deputies responded to a call from a maintenance manager at the apartment complex, who said that two men were fighting and one of them kicked in the door to the other combatant's left.

After arriving that the allegedly burglarized apartment, a deputy asked to check the loft to make sure that the intruder was not at the scene and that no one was injured.

That's when the deputy noticed the strong odor of marijuana and two clear bags in one of the rooms. Deputies said the tenant tried to hide the bags by covering them with a tote.

Deputies obtained a warrant to search and located more than 70 large bags of suspected marijuana, several tote boxes of vape pens and several mason jars containing a dark brown liquid.

Patrol deputies arrested the tenant and charged him with Possession, Purchase, Manufacture, Distribution, or Sale of Marijuana, Trafficking in Cocaine, Illegal Drugs, Marijuana, or Methamphetamine, and Possession of Schedule I or II Controlled Substance with the Intent to Distribute.

He is being held at the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center, without bond.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

