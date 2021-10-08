Wire & Wood Festival fills Downtown Alpharetta with live music

With headliners including Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Ruthie Foster and globally successful Americana band Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors, this year’s Wire & Wood Alpharetta Music Festival is celebrating the return of live music in a big way.

This year’s festival will take over Downtown Alpharetta on Friday, Oct. 8 and Saturday, Oct. 9, and features more than 30 singer-songwriters performing their best-known songs and telling the stories behind the music.

Organizers of the Wire & Wood Alpharetta Music Festival say their goal over the past several years has bent highlight local and regional musicians, and also to showcase local businesses by drawing crowds to Alpharetta’s diverse lineup of restaurants and food trucks. Performances will be spread out over half a dozen outdoor stages, and live music will last from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. both nights.

And here’s something that makes the festival really special — admission is free! For more information on the lineup and a schedule of performances, click here. And click the video player to check out our morning in Downtown Alpharetta, getting an exclusive preview of this big event.

And here are the artists you saw featured this morning on Good Day Atlanta:

