Feed the Frontlines Georgia helps keep health care workers fed

article

A lot of us are working from home. We are just a few feet away from our kitchen where we can make a hot, homemade meal.

But healthcare workers don’t have that luxury. Most don’t even have time to heat up lunch during their shift.

Feed the Frontlines Georgia is here to help.

“We’re really trying to make a safety net across Georgia so we’re able to help the small hospitals being overlooked that really aren’t getting any community support,” said Anita Qualls, founder and co-director.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Qualls graduated from the University of Georgia in May and will attend medical school this fall.

Advertisement

She was inspired by the work Feed the Frontlines New York was doing. She called a friend the morning of April 2 and that night they were ready to launch.

When a person donates, that money buys a hot meal from a local restaurant and is then delivered to a hospital.

“The more money we raise, the more we’re able to buy meals from local restaurants, and then that means the more healthcare workers we can show appreciation for,” Qualls said.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.

Feed the Frontlines Georgia has raised $15,000 and distributed 400 meals to 10 hospitals across Georgia, all in less than two weeks.

“I understand the importance and urgency of getting this infrastructure established across Georgia to have a safety net so that when things get worse with coronavirus in Georgia, we’re able to jump into action,” Qualls said.

Co-director Aditya Sood is also a UGA graduate and studies at Emory University’s medical school.

He predicts more than 1,400 meals will be delivered by the end of the month.

“You would think as a medical student now would be the time you can help most, but in reality, we can’t really do anything," Sood said. “We thought this would be a good way to do our part for our neighbors.”

Feed the Frontlines Georgia hopes to expand to three more cities in the coming weeks.

You can go to feedthefrontlinesga.org for more information.

App users click here for live updates

Know how the COVID-19 outbreak is impacting Georiga

• Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least twenty seconds.

• If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Stay home when you are sick.

• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

RESOURCES:

Symptoms, testing and how to prepare amid growing COVID-19 outbreak

Who is most susceptible to coronavirus? COVID-19 not just affecting older people

Coronavirus cleaners: These products will kill COVID-19, according to the EPA

Coronavirus and pets: Your cat or dog probably can’t get COVID-19, WHO says

Will sick leave protect me if I get ill from coronavirus? 5 questions answered

RELATED: CoronavirusNOW.com, FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates.

Live map: Tracking coronavirus in Georgia

-----