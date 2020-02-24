February's rainfall still shy of being record-breaking in Georgia

article

February is still a few inches of rain away from a record month for rainfall.

As of Monday, believe it or not, there have been eight dry days spaced out in between the 16 wet days. Of those 16 days, 9 has seen less than a half-inch, but seven has since more than a half-inch of rain.

According to official rain totals for Atlanta, the most rain fell on Feb. 18 with 2.41 inches, followed by Feb. 6 with 2.30 inches, and Feb. 10 with 1.48 inches. The rest of the days have had less than an inch of rain.

This is the second wettest month on record. That record was set back in 1961 with 12.77 inches.

NORTH GEORGIA COULD SEE WINTRY WEATHER THIS WEEK

In Rome, it's actually the third wettest month with 10.69 inches. The record there being set back in 1961 at 11.22 inches.

For Athens, their record was set back in 1873 with 12.06 inches of rain. This year's 10.02 inches makes it the fourth wettest month there.

Advertisement

Of course, there are five days left in the month, so the FOX 5 Storm Team will let you know if that changes.

Keep up to date with developing weather conditions by downloading the FOX 5 Storm Team app. It is free in Google Play and the App Store.