Parts of north Georgia could see wintry weather this week as a cold front moves in, dropping temperatures.

Following Monday's rain showers, temperatures will begin to warm up on Tuesday. However, don't expect the higher temperatures to stick around. Much colder air is set to arrive come the middle of the week and into the weekend.

Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning, the mercury will fall into the 50s. Expect the high on Wednesday to be 40 to 50 degrees. Some showers are in the forecast Wednesday afternoon with a chance for a change over in extreme north Georgia.

That will be the first of several rounds for the higher elevations in Georgia through the weekend.

As of Monday evening, some computer models have snow across much of northwest Georgia including some area of metro Atlanta. That’s something the FOX 5 Storm Team will be monitoring closely as it approaches.

FEBRUARY'S RAINFALL STILL SHY OF BEING RECORD-BREAKING IN GEORGIA

Long-range models currently indicate flurries and/or snow showers around north Georgia in two rounds, one on Wednesday night and the other Friday night into Saturday morning.

Right now, accumulations look sparse, but the FOX 5 Storm Team will continue to monitor the situation and keep you informed.

