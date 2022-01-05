FDA opens investigation of woman profiled by FOX 5 I-Team

The FOX 5 I-Team has learned the FDA has opened an investigation of a woman who claimed to be a doctor while selling so-called health drinks to the public.

Late last year, the FOX 5 I-Team investigated Azalea Blalock, who calls herself Dr. Azalea. A medical board complaint was filed claiming Ms. Blalock claimed to be a doctor. There is no record of her being a medical doctor in Georgia.

After our report aired, Soliel Hamlette reached out to say she came oh so close to letting a woman she knew as Dr. Azalea treat her for Stage 3 lymphoma.

WOMAN TREATED CANCER PATIENT AFTER CLAIMING TO FAMILY SHE WAS A DOCTOR WHEN SHE WASN'T

Soleil was producing one of her R&B music shows around the time she met Azalea. She became suspicious when Azalea told her Soleil was no longer human because she had gotten a COVID-19 vaccine shot before beginning her cancer treatment.

"She was going on to tell me I was no longer human. The government wouldn't consider me a human because I was now vaccinated, and I had toxins in my body, on top of my cancer toxins," Soleil said.

Soleil said the final red flag was when she saw a flyer describing Azalea's 5-Day Total Detox Special. The flyer said the cost was "normally $10,000" But was, "Special only Today" for just $3500.

"I didn't even go any further, because I was like, this is weird. I'm not paying that," Soliel said.

She decided to stick to traditional immunotherapy and forgot all about it until she saw Azalea Blalock in a FOX 5 I-Team Investigation of Dr. Azalea.

On social media posts, she calls herself Dr. GreenSoul Azalea on her webpage and social media. But there is no record of her being any kind of doctor with the Georgia Medical Board.

"I thought she was a doctor, because that's the way she introduced herself," Valerie Hamlin told us.

The I-Team reported how Valerie Hamlin filed a police report stating a woman she knew as Azalea Blalock conned her and her husband out of more than $12,000. They went on to spend more than $20,000 on treatments. Mike had stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Valerie told the police Azalea claimed she was a doctor and she tried a variety of holistic treatments on Mike before Valerie realized Azalea wasn't a medical doctor. The Hamlin’s returned home to Michigan. Mike died a short time later.

Reporter: "Why do you tell people you are a doctor?"

Blalock: "Because I am."

Blalock later texted FOX 5 to say she never claimed to be "a MEDICAL DR. I am holistic healer based on Ecclisatical law."

DRINK TOUTING HEALTH BENEFITS FROM CHLOROPHYLL HAS LITTLE CHLOROPHYLL IN IT ACCORDING TO AN INDEPENDENT LAB

The I-Team also tested Azalea's gkChlrophyll. A drink she sells that she claims is packed with chlorophyll and can help a shopping list of serious ailments including cancer. The lab wrote back to say: "The data shows there is essentially no chlorophyll….in the product."

FOX 5 told Azalea Blalock what the lab found. She texted to say: "there is nothing but the herb plant itself used in the product fresh the chlorophyll is the plant."

Reporter: "What did you think when you looked up and saw her on FOX 5?"

Soliel: "I literally was like, ‘Oh, my God,’ I was screaming."

Soleil immediately put the story on her Facebook page writing "OMG this woman tried to treat me."

"You’re not a real doctor, so it's sickening. Where is that money, what are you doing?" Soleil asked.

And, she wasn't the only one who noticed. The I-Team has learned the Food and Drug Administration has opened an investigation into Azalea Blalock's businesses. The FDA has the power to remove illegal products from the market and punish offenders.

