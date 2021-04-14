FBI: Sandy Springs man admits to defrauding dozens of nearly $3 million

The FBI said Tuesday a 34-year-old Sandy Springs man, Ifeanyi Eke, admitted to his role in an international email syndicate that netted millions of dollars.

"As he admitted (Tuesday), Ifeanyi Eke played a key role in an international conspiracy that deceived and defrauded dozens of victims of nearly $3 million," U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said. "Fittingly, Eke has been sentenced to prison and ordered to make restitution to the victims of the conspiracy."

Officials said the scheme convinced both foreign and domestic victims into wiring millions of dollars to bank accounts controlled by the Eke — also known as "Luther Mulbah Doley" — and his co-conspirators.

Officials said the suspects sent "spoofed" emails from addresses stolen from people the victims knew and trusted. Emails contained wiring instructions fraudulently directing the victims to send funds to accounts that were in fact controlled by the defendants and others involved in the scheme, officials said.

Eke, officials said, received wired funds to his bank account, including a transfer of $188,815. Investigators said he managed co-conspirators in the syndicate and is responsible for actual losses to 35 victims totaling approximately $2.7 million.

He pled guilty and was sentenced on one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. He was ordered to forfeit $365,205, and to pay restitution to his victims in the amount of $2,691,908.30.

