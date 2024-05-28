FBI offering $10K reward in Savannah mass shooting investigation

article

The FBI is now offering a $10,000 reward for additional information on a mass shooting that injured 11 people at a public square in the heart of Savannah’s downtown historic district.

No one was killed in the shootings on May 18, though police said 10 people were struck by gunfire and another got hurt by glass from a shattered car window. Savannah police Chief Lenny Gunther has said an argument between two women led to multiple shooters opening fire in Ellis Square, located amid restaurants and bars in a nightlife district popular with tourists.

All the victims were treated at a local hospital and then released.

Last week, authorities said they arrested 20-year-old William Anthony Mitchell and charged him with four counts of aggravated assault as well as possessing a firearm while committing a crime,

Mitchell was already facing felony charges of possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute in a pending, unrelated case when he was arrested in connection with the Ellis Square shootings. Chatham County State Court records show he was released from jail after a judge granted him bond on April 18.

Investigators say they are still searching for "multiple persons of interest" in connection with the shooting. Officials have not shared any identifying details about anyone else who may be believed to have been involved.

The violence was the worst mass shooting in Georgia’s oldest city since June 2021, when someone inside a passing car fired into a crowd of people outside a Savannah apartment complex. One person was killed and seven were wounded.

If you have any information, call the FBI's Toll-Free tipline at 11-800-225-5324 or the Savannah Police Department at (912) 525-3124. You can also submit a tip online at the FBI's website.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.