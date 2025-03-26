FBI raids Bartow County flooring manufacturer in 'labor trafficking investigation'

The Brief FBI Atlanta and several other law enforcement agencies are investigating claims of fraud and exploitation at a business in Bartow County. The allegations involve coercing Chinese nationals and other immigrants to work. There are potentially dozens of victims, according to FBI Atlanta.



FBI Atlanta has announced a raid underway at Wellmade Industries, a flooring manufacturing company in Cartersville.

What we know:

Homeland Security, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Bartow County Sheriff's Office and other law enforcement agencies joined forces in executing search warrants Wednesday afternoon.

"This is an active, ongoing labor trafficking investigation alleging Wellmade Industries is using fraud and coercion to induce Chinese nationals and other immigrants to work," FBI Atlanta posted on social media just before 2 p.m.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ FBI Atlanta executes search warrants at Wellmade Industries in Bartow County on March 26, 2025 (Credit: FBI Atlanta, X)

At least 20 translators and a victim specialist have been brought in to assist dozens of the potentially exploited victims, according to the FBI.

While acknowledging the large law enforcement presence in the area, FBI Atlanta said there was no immediate threat to the public.

What you can do:

"The FBI is committed to working with our law enforcement partners and investigating allegations of human trafficking and to break the cycle of force, fraud, or coercion that binds victims to their traffickers," a spokesperson for FBI Atlanta said. "To be successful, we need your help. Please report alleged human trafficking to law enforcement or submit information to tips.fbi.gov. Tips can also be sent to the HSI Tipline at 877-4-HIS-TIP."