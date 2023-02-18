SWAT arrests Fayetteville man charged in shooting 8-year-old

article

A Fayette County S.W.A.T. standoff ended in the arrest of a Fayetteville man who was charged in the shooting of an 8-year-old boy Saturday afternoon.

Fayette County deputies said 29-year-old Spencer Dylan Harris fired a weapon inside a home on Hickory Avenue. The bullet went through a wall, hitting the child who was in a separate room, according to officials.

The deputies said they were called to the area to render aid to the 8-year-old, but when they got there, they said they heard what seemed to be another gunshot from inside the home.

A witness told police that after Harris fired the initial shot that hit the child, a family member wrestled the weapon out of his hand only for him to pull out a second gun.

Officials said they gathered the victim and the rest of the family and moved them to safety. Then, they said they waited for S.W.A.T. and negotiators to arrive while Harris remained inside.

After several attempts to make contact with Harris from outside the home, the responding S.W.A.T. team said they used a robot to locate him, then forced their way into the home and made the arrest without incident.

The child was taken to the hospital for recovery. Harris was taken to the Fayette County Jail where he was charged with aggravated assault.