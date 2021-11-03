Fayetteville home lit up to celebrate Braves World Series win

A Fayette County family is celebrating the Atlanta Braves winning the World Series the best way they know how: through a light display.

It’s known as the Burton Christmas Lights and is located at 165 Stafford Court in Fayetteville.

The home lights up each holiday season from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m., but it’s currently displaying a special theme honoring the Braves World Series win.

GEORGIA FAMILY'S CHRISTMAS LIGHTS TRADITION BUSIER THAN EVER DURING PANDEMIC

Folks are encouraged to drive by with their windows up and the radio tuned to 101.8 FM at a reasonable volume.

The family asks folks not to park and watch the displays but to stay in their cars and drive slowly by.

They had just finished up their Halloween display this past weekend.

They expect to have their Christmas display up by Nov. 26th, but until then, will be all about the Braves.

The family has been putting on a static light show since 1994. They have their own blog and are on Facebook with information about upcoming events.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS