Fayette County Sheriff's Office stops burglary in progress at local business

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office is warning residents and businesses to be on alert after they recently stopped a burglary in progress.

Last Tuesday, deputies say they found Desjuan Tolliver outside a local business. Surveillance video showed a masked man stacking large concrete pieces near the business's front door.

Tolliver told deputies he thought the building was a train station.

They also found car keys hidden inside his sock and a truck parked nearby.

Deputies charged Tolliver with loitering, prowling and criminal intent to commit burglary.

Fayette County Sheriff Babb says they usually see an uptick in crime closer to the holidays.