Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 9:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
5
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM EDT, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Heat Advisory
from TUE 10:00 AM EDT until TUE 8:00 PM EDT, Oglethorpe County, Morgan County, Greene County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Upson County, Lamar County
Heat Advisory
from TUE 11:00 AM EDT until TUE 8:00 PM EDT, Elbert County
Heat Advisory
until MON 8:00 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Stephens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County, Barrow County

Road rage, drunken night: Two suspects arrested in Fayette County for mishandling guns

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Fayette County
FOX 5 Atlanta

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - Two suspects were arrested over two separate incidents of inappropriate conduct with firearms over the weekend in Fayette County.

The first suspect was arrested after the sheriff's office heard an intoxicated subject had discharged a firearm at a mobile home park.

The second suspect was taken into custody after firing a gun during a road rage encounter.

(Credit: Fayette County Sheriffs Office)

"These types of calls are not only dangerous, but it is also very important that they are handled correctly and safely," a spokesperson for the Fayette County Sheriff's Office said. "Thankfully, no one was harmed this weekend."