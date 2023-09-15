Fayette County homeowner shoots intruder who was also wanted for murder, sheriff says

The Fayette County sheriff says a homeowner was forced to shoot an intruder, who wanted for an out-of-state murder.

Just before 2 a.m., the Fayette County 911 got a call from a resident in north Fayette County about a possible intruder in his house. At the same time, they also received a notice from the alarm company for that residence.

Deputies were just a couple of minutes away. They say the homeowner armed himself with a gun and confronted the intruder in the basement. Investigators say the intruder was armed had a knife.

Deputies say the homeowner warned the intruder before shooting him. Investigators say the homeowner then left the basement and took up a position to protect his family on the second floor at the staircase.

"There, he took his stand as the subject made his way up to the second floor. [He] made the comment, something to the effect of, ‘You’re going to have to kill me.’ When the resident fired a second shot. That was about the time the deputies got there. From we can tell, he was coming down the stairway with a second gunshot wound," said Fayette County Sheriff Barry Babb. "At that point, they actually still struggled with him [as they] took him into custody."

The intruder was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital with two gunshot wounds.

The sheriff's office has not yet released names of the homeowner or the suspect.

Investigator do say the suspect has a long criminal history and may be connected to a murder that occurred outside of Georgia. They are not releasing where, but say they are working with law enforcement from that area as the investigation continues.

Why was he here in Fayette County? Why target this home? The sheriff says it appears to be random. The sheriff says it could have been anyone's house. He had apparently tried a couple of other homes in that neighborhood, one that the sheriff describes as an upscale neighborhood in north Fayette County.