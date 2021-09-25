Fayette County fifth grader recognized for helping driver manage overcrowded school bus

article

A Georgia sheriff's office recognized an elementary school student who showed distinguished leadership on a rowdy school bus.

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office said Spring Hill Elementary fifth-grader Carter Page helped his bus driver, Ms. Cochran, while the bus was "very overcrowded" on Thursday morning.

According to the sheriff's office, the bus absorbed new students and new routes that morning.

Carter tried to calm down his noisy peers and used his familiarity with the nearby bus stops to help Ms. Corcoran navigate.

The sheriff's office said some of Carter's classmates "gave him a hard time" for helping his bus driver.

"Carter showed true leadership, confidence, and genuine concern for his driver," a Facebook post from the sheriff's office said. "Ms. Corcoran and we did not want this young man’s efforts to go unnoticed. Awesome job Carter!"

School bus driver shortages are not new in Georgia, but the problem has escalated during the pandemic.

The lack of drivers is affecting metro Atlanta traffic and putting pressure on school districts, such as DeKalb County Public Schools, to be proactive.

