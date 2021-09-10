School bus driver shortage could cause heavy traffic in DeKalb County, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The Dunwoody Police Department is asking residents to be patient if they experience worse-than-normal traffic amid a school bus driver shortage in north DeKalb County.
The police department said a bus driver shortage delayed pick-up and drop-off times on Friday.
It seems parents of DeKalb County students are responding by driving their children to-and0-from school.
The Dunwoody Police Department is preparing.
"Expect longer than normal carpool lines and heavy traffic around all DeKalb County Schools once schools let out," Dunwoody police said on Facebook. "Please be patient with your fellow drivers and arrive at your destination safely!"
DeKalb County Board of Education District 1 also encompasses areas of Chamblee and Doraville.
WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage
_____
Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts
Advertisement
Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.