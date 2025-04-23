Fayette County deputies find THC edibles during traffic stop, issue warning

article

The Brief Fayette County deputies recovered THC-infused edibles disguised as popular snacks during a recent traffic stop. Products mimicked brands like Skittles, Doritos, and Oreos, posing serious risks to children. Officials urge parents to be vigilant and educate kids about the dangers of lookalike cannabis products.



The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is warning families to be on alert after recovering a stash of THC-infused products during a recent traffic stop—many of them packaged to look nearly identical to popular snacks and candies.

What we know:

Among the confiscated items were "Zombie Skittles," "Trips Ahoy" cookies, "Cannaburst" chews, "Doweedos" chips, and "Stoneo" cookies—clearly mimicking familiar household brands like Skittles, Chips Ahoy, Starburst, Doritos, and Oreos. Officials say the lookalike packaging is not only a trademark violation, but a public health risk, especially to children.

Courtesy of Fayette County Sheriff's Office

A report in Pediatrics, a journal from the American Academy of Pediatrics, found a staggering 1,375% increase in cannabis-related poisonings among children under six between 2017 and 2021. Experts say one reason for the rise is the growing availability of edibles made to resemble kid-friendly treats.

What they're saying:

The sheriff's office urges parents to stay vigilant and talk to their children about the dangers of THC edibles. They also caution that some children may try to hide these products at home.

Courtesy of Fayette County Sheriff's Office

Federal regulators have begun cracking down on dispensaries selling marijuana products designed to appeal to children. But local authorities stress that prevention starts at home—with education, open conversations, and awareness.

What you can do:

If a child accidentally ingests a THC edible—especially one disguised as candy—parents should take the situation seriously and act quickly. Here’s what to do:

Immediate Steps

Stay Calm

Panicking can make it harder to respond effectively. Try to remain as calm as possible to help your child and communicate clearly with emergency responders.

Check the Packaging

If possible, identify the product and how much was consumed. Save the packaging—it may help medical professionals assess the situation more accurately.

Look for Symptoms

Symptoms of THC ingestion in children can vary but may include:

Drowsiness or lethargy

Uncoordinated movement or difficulty walking

Confusion or altered mental state

Nausea or vomiting

Rapid heart rate

Anxiety or panic

Dilated pupils

Trouble breathing (in severe cases)

Call Poison Control

1-800-222-1222 is the 24/7 national Poison Control helpline. They can guide you on what to do next based on your child’s symptoms and the product involved.

Seek Emergency Medical Help

If your child is unresponsive, has difficulty breathing, or is showing severe symptoms, call 911 immediately or go to the nearest emergency room.

Aftercare and Prevention

Be Honest with Medical Providers

Provide full details about what your child consumed, even if it feels uncomfortable. It will help doctors give the best care.

Store THC Products Securely

Keep any cannabis products locked up and out of reach and sight of children—preferably in child-resistant containers.

Educate Your Children

Teach kids to always check with an adult before eating any candy or snack, especially if it comes in unfamiliar or unsealed packaging.

Important Note

Even small amounts of THC can have significant effects on children due to their lower body weight and developing brains. Prompt medical attention is essential for their safety.

The safety tips and response steps for accidental THC ingestion by children are based on guidance from reputable sources including:

American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) – Their journal Pediatrics has published studies on the rising incidence of cannabis poisonings in young children and advises immediate medical attention in such cases.

(AAP on cannabis exposure)

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) – The CDC provides public health guidance on accidental cannabis ingestion and emphasizes prevention, safe storage, and seeking prompt medical care.

(CDC on marijuana and children)

U.S. Poison Control Centers / American Association of Poison Control Centers (AAPCC) – Poison Control operates the national helpline (1-800-222-1222) and offers 24/7 expert advice for substance ingestion emergencies, including cannabis edibles.

(Poison Control guidance)