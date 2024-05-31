Fayette County debates impact of gas station on beloved Starr’s Mill landmark

Some Fayette County residents are concerned about plans to build a gas station near the historic Starr’s Mill.

The mill dates back to the turn of the 20th century. A grist mill that also once produced electricity and powered the nearby town of Senoia. The historic site on State Road 85 has given its name to schools and businesses in southern Fayette County for decades.

A proposal to build a convenience store and retail area near the old mill is a subject of growing concern here.

The surrounding area has what’s called a government overlay with rules about development that protect the integrity of mill property.

"Could we not have one little section in Fayette County where we could maintain some historical character?" said Steve Brown, a former Fayette County commissioner.

Brown said he helped write the overlay guidelines. He said the county had a vision for the type of businesses it wanted to attract near the mill.

"We wanted doctor’s offices, dentists, lawyers," he said.

Fayette County shared with FOX 5 these renderings of the gas station and retail area that it says were submitted by the developer for approval.

Brown says no matter how old timey the developer attempts to make the appearance of the building, a gas station, in his opinion, is not the right fit for the historic area.

A spokesperson for the Fayette County Board of Commissioners told FOX 5, the final approval of the project’s exterior has not yet been granted.